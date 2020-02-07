SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $659,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,231. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.