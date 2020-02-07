SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $578,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of MGV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 105,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $88.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

