SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $478,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 462,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

