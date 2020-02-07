SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys Shares of 26,000 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $54,584,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,926 shares of company stock worth $2,475,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,648. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.