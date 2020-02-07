SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 5,290 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

