SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 3,101 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,119. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.