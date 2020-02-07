Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 46,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 94,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,662.53. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,885 over the last three months.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.