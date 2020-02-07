Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.25-12.40 for the period. Simon Property Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.25-12.40 EPS.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 585,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an in-line rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

