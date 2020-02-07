Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.25-12.40 for the period. Simon Property Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.25-12.40 EPS.
NYSE SPG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 585,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an in-line rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.83.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
