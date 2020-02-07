Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Stock Price Up 10%

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.