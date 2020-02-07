Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Tops $167,964.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a market cap of $167,964.00 and approximately $13,699.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, YoBit, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

