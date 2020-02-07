Sigma Planning Corp Sells 37,042 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,042 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $84.81. 246,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

