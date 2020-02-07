Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,436 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.20. 1,163,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,812. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

