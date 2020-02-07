Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 731 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

NYSE SHW traded down $9.35 on Friday, hitting $572.55. 568,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,129. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.76. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

