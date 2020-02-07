Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

HD stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. 2,376,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

