Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 16.0% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.87. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.19.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.14.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

