Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

FNCL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.71. 77,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,578. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

