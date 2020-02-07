Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 15,983 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

MU traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 20,855,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,802,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

