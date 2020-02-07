SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

