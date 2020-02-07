Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 64,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $122.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -23.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.