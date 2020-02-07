Severfield (LON:SFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Severfield stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Severfield (LON:SFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Severfield will post 724.999971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severfield’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

