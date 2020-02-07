Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $605,631.00 and approximately $21,097.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.01230788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047392 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00219297 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002186 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00064351 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

