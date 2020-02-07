Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Trading Up 4.5%

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) shares were up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), approximately 8,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and a PE ratio of 230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 22.92.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG)

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

