Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 420,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,189. The company has a market cap of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.19. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

