Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $4,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

