SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of SSW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 400,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,456. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. Analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth $3,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,664,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 290,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 272,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the third quarter worth $1,257,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

