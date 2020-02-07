Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $136,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,358,243. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

