Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Trading Up 6.3%

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.76, approximately 156,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 33,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.