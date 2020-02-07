Scotiabank Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,752. The company has a market capitalization of $823.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

