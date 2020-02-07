Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.16.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.