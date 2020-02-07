Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lessened by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.49. 210,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

