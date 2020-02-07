Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.54

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 34193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

