Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $60.35. 91,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

