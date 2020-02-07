Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in AT&T by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 25,190,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,195,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.