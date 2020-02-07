Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $25,219,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $21,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

SLB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 6,681,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,147. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

