Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 220,668 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

