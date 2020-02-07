Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.91

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.91 and traded as high as $40.94. Saputo shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 377,789 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

