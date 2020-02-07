SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $47.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 65.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.08.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,530. SAP has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.