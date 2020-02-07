SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Trading Down 2.5%

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $56.50, 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

The company has a market cap of $138.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.