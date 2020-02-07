Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Sanofi by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

