Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.55.

Saia stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

