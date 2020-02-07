Saga’s (SAGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Saga stock opened at GBX 41.46 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.87. The firm has a market cap of $454.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

