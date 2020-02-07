Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of SFE opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $218.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

