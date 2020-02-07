Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2189 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 26,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,449. The stock has a market cap of $565.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 958.33%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

