Rupee Reaches Market Capitalization of $260,799.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $260,799.00 and $196.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,634,300 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

