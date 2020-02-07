RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.48 Million

Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report $245.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $253.67 million. RPC reported sales of $334.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.80 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 1,301,583 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in RPC by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 497,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RPC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPC by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 498,480 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,292. RPC has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

