Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.70 EPS.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. 251,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,554. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.85.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

