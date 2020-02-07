Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11,379.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

