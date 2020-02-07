Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.98. 7,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,061. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $294.81 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

