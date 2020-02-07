Rollins (NYSE:ROL) PT Raised to $37.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.99.

ROL stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

