Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,286. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

